Sen. Cornyn says he's working on bill to improve ticket buying

In a Friday roundtable at the Moody Center, Cornyn heard from fans about negative experiences they've dealt with while purchasing tickets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) announced that he is working on legislation to improve the purchasing of tickets for live events.

In a roundtable discussion at the Moody Center on Friday, Cornyn heard from fans about their negative experiences with purchasing tickets, which ranged from dealing with bots, scalpers, hidden fees and more.

One of the nation's premier ticket retailers, Ticketmaster, came under fire late last year when tickets for Taylor Swift's tour went on sale to the public. Fans were forced to wait for hours online, while scalpers purchased tickets and subsequently gouge the prices.

"What we need to do is make sure the scalpers, the box can't jack up those prices to exorbitant levels. That's really what the problem we're looking at," said Cornyn.

Cornyn said the goal of the legislation will be to address ticket gouging and increase transparency in pricing decisions.

Cornyn has yet to file the bill, stating that he wishes to hear from more stakeholders regarding ticketing practices.