Austin company offering a new way to shop sustainably

AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas is just around the corner, and with the holiday, clothes, toys and more are top of mind as gift ideas.

Now, one Austin woman, with the help of her team, is working to make sure people are shopping smart by hosting sustainable clothing swaps.

"Sustainable fashion is such a new movement and I think we're starting to figure out what fast fashion is, why it's problematic, but we don't really know what to do about it," said Kaylin Balderrama, the founder of Cool To Care.

Sustainability and upcycling are top of mind for Balderrama.

"We also use fair trade factories, so all of our garment workers are paid fairly and treated fairly, and it's also closed-loop, so you can send it back to us and we will reuse the gear." said Balderrama.

She hosts the swaps once a month, her first being this September, this time collaborating with other local small businesses.

"It's vintage. It's upcycled redesign, definitely sustainable fashion," said Aysia Jackson, the founder of Elephant Paths, an online boutique.

Jackson, a vendor at the event, said for her this is the start to a major goal of hers.

"This is the foundation. I will own a community center one day that will help empower individuals. So this is just that stepping stone," said Jackson.

The process of the clothing swap is simple. Most of the time tickets will be available online, ranging from $5 to $10. You bring at least 10 clothing items with you and you get to choose 10 of your own from the event, ensuring the clothes are getting a new start in someone else's closet.

The options range from shoes, accessories, clothing and even a section for children's clothes.

Balderrama said their work doesn't stop after the event closes down.

"If at the end of the night your stuff is still here, you're welcome to take it back with you, or you can leave it and we'll donate it to a local Austin charity. We call and we make sure that they need the clothing first," she said.

Now, organizers are looking to expand as the draw towards sustainable fashion grows. Kaylin said they have already set up swaps in San Antonio and plan to also host in Houston.