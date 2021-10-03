How to donate to Austin's live music venues; enter for chance to win SXSW virtual pass

Help keep Austin's live music venues afloat and enter for your chance to win a pass to SXSW 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — SXSW 2021 is still happening, although it will be a virtual event this year.

And KVUE is proud to partner with SXSW again this year to help Austin's live music scene and give Austinites a chance to enter into a sweepstakes for a free virtual pass to the event.

Austin’s music community has suffered greatly due to the coronavirus pandemic. By donating to the Red River Cultural District, your contributions go directly to those who work in Austin’s live music community who rely on regular programming and continual income to survive.

The Red River Cultural District created a charitable grant program, Banding Together ATX, in March 2021 after the festival cancellation and forced closures of live music venues due to the pandemic. The philanthropic initiative focuses on addressing food insecurity for low-income, under- and unemployed music, service and hospitality workers in the greater Austin area.

You can donate to the Red River Cultural District to help those venues here.