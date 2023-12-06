Protecting outdoor workers in the Central Texas heat

Faith Thomas said she drinks plenty of water while working in the heat. She said she is doing what she can to stay safe.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many workers in Austin who work outside are trying to deal with the heat, including fiber engineer associate Faith Thomas, who was working on Monday in Downtown Austin.

"It's so hot. It is so hard to work in this, but it's a fun job," said Thomas.

She said she is doing what she can to stay safe.

"I drink plenty of water."

Harrell McCaslin with the Austin Transportation Department said they are looking out for workers' safety.

"We are taking breaks, making sure they have plenty of water in their trucks and, if need be, sit them in the shade if they get overheated," said McCaslin.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has a list of recommendations it would like to see companies follow for workers outside in the heat.

"We want employees to drink water every 15 minutes, ensure employees are getting rest breaks in the shade, cool. We want to see employers have an emergency plan to ensure they are ready to respond should an employee so have any type of symptoms of heat-related illness," said Austin Area Director for OSHA Monica Muñoz.

EMS officials recommend drinking as much as 32 ounces of water an hour if you are working in the heat and to wear light clothes.

