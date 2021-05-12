Autopsy results released for 11-year-old who died during the Texas winter freeze

CONROE, Texas — Conroe Police on Wednesday released the autopsy results for an 11-year-old boy who died Feb. 16 during the winter storm.
Police say Christian Pavon died of carbon monoxide poisoning. His family believed he died of hypothermia after their mobile home lost power.
Christian’s family is suing ERCOT and Entergy for $100 million, alleging gross negligence by the power grid operator and the electricity provider, saying it led to Christian’s death.
“The Conroe Police Department expresses our condolences to the family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic event,” the department said in a statement. “The criminal investigation into this tragic death is considered closed. The Conroe Police Department will have no further comment.”