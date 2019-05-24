KINGSLAND, Texas — The bridge is back.

Floodwaters washed away the RM 2900 bridge on October 16. Since then, the community has been separated.

"So what was a two-minute drive to going to the grocery store, to go to the pharmacy, to get gas, to do anything like that, now became a 40- to 50-minute drive," said Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham.

RELATED: Final beams to be placed on Kingsland 2900 bridge washed out in historic flooding

For months, people in Kingsland haven’t been able to get to the other side without at least doubling their commute.

KVUE spoke to a manager at Grand Central Café. It’s just about five minutes from the bridge.

Kim Anderson said since the bridge has been closed, they’ve lost about 40% of their business and it shows with the empty seats during the morning rush.

For those who continue to make the drive, Anderson said what used to be a five or 10-minute commute became 45 minutes just one way.

Anderson can't wait to see the bridge open up.

“We miss our patrons. We miss our customers and they’re just right across the bridge and they have to come all the way around if they want to come out," said Anderson. "To visit us they have to go all the way through marble falls and back this way.”

Cunningham said response times for emergency officials increased a bit too.

"What was a 15-minute response, was now maybe a 20- to 25-minute response. It did increase," said Cunningham. "But because the communities worked together so fast, there really was no downtime on getting responses to people."

RELATED: Hundreds of LCRA employees come together for day of service

Cunningham said emergency response crews weren't the only ones to come together to help out. He said the entire community stepped up.

RELATED: Final large pieces of old RM 2900 bridge being removed in Kingsland

"We had people, instead of being upset about the bridge, they were asking, 'What can I do to help?'" said Cunningham.

The bridge is set to re-open on Friday. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 2 p.m. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are expected to attend.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'It felt like an explosion': Plane crashes into McKinney home; two injured

Southeast Austin neighborhood rattled by snake infestation

Former Austin police chief says Maleah Davis case similar to that of Colton Turner