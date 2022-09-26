Congressional leaders hold 'listening session' in Uvalde in response to the Robb shooting

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will be joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Senator Roland Gutierrez, parents, teachers and other officials.

SAN ANTONIO — Two members of the U.S. Congress from Texas will be hosting a "listening session" Monday in Uvalde in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (founder and chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus) will be joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Senator Roland Gutierrez, parents, teachers, and other public officials.

According to a press release, the listening session is "an opportunity to listen directly to parents and officials to help move forward a coordinated federal response on helping communities following tragedies that have an ongoing impact on children, and their families and communities."

The event is being held at Southwest Texas Junior College.

