
Local News

Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin

In December, a multibillion-dollar California-based real estate company purchased the land the park is on. Residents had 60 days to pack their bags.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community.

Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades.

But in December, a multibillion-dollar California-based real estate company purchased the land the park is on. A few months later, residents were notified that they had 60 days to pack their bags.

The community has been fighting relocation efforts since 2019.

This time around, Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes and tenant association group Basta are fighting alongside the community, but it looks like the residents will still be forced to go.

