x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street.

The motorcyclist was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, ATCEMS said.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas school district launches four-day school week to retain teachers. Here's how people feel about it

Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

How this adorable pup went from a Georgia animal shelter to movie star

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out