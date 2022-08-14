Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street.

The motorcyclist was declared a trauma alert and taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, ATCEMS said.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.