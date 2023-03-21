Building on Congress Avenue catches fire, just blocks away from Texas Capitol

No one was injured in the fire, and fire crews are still looking into what caused it.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a building on Congress Avenue, just blocks away from the Texas State Capitol, early Tuesday morning.

AFD said just after midnight that crews were on the scene of a fire at a commercial building located at 903 Congress Ave, two streets over from the Capitol.

AFD said at 1 a.m. that the fire was under control and, due to structural conditions, crews were operating from outside the building. AFD said there was no one inside the building, and no one was injured in the fire.

Shortly after that update, AFD said firefighters had transitioned to overhaul operations, with crews putting out hot spots from outside the building. AFD said the main body of the fire had been extinguished, and there were no visible flames.

Commercial building fire at 903 Congress Ave. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YaIpr2chFB — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 21, 2023

Just before 2 a.m., AFD said one aerial and one engine would remain on the scene overnight and that crews were still working on extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.