List: Confederate statues, monuments in the Austin area

You can still find many historical monuments and statues dedicated to members of the Confederacy across Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the nation remains gripped by the Black Lives Matter movement, many eyes are turning back to history and rethinking public monuments dedicated to the Confederacy that still stand today.

During the Civil War, the Confederate States of America was a collection of 11 southern states that seceded from the union in 1860 following the election of President Abraham Lincoln. It was led by Jefferson Davis from 1861 to 1865 and was never fully recognized as a sovereign nation.

At the center of the Civil War was the institution of slavery, with the Confederacy fighting to uphold its institution. After the war ended and slavery was abolished, the Confederate States of America ceased to exist.

But today, especially across the South, you can still find statues and historical monuments dedicated to members of the Confederacy.

Austin

The Texas Confederate Women's and Men's Home Historical Markers are located at 3710 Cedar St. and 1600 W. Sixth. They commemorate campgrounds built to house and care for the widows, wives and veterans of the Confederacy.

The Texas Chapter of Children of the Confederacy monument is located on the State Capitol. It commemorates "the children of the Confederacy." And the Terry's Texas Rangers, Hood's Texas Brigade, Confederate Soldiers Monument is also located at the Capitol. These three monuments memorialize those who fought for the Confederacy.

You could also find a number of buildings and schools in Austin named after members of the Confederacy. In recent years, the City of Austin and Austin ISD have voted to rename a handful of them:

Jefferson Davis (Jeff Davis Avenue)

Robert E. Lee (Robert E. Lee Road)

Sidney Lanier (Lanier High School)

John H. Reagan (Reagan High School, John Reagan Building)

Albert Sidney Johnson (Albert Sidney Johnston High School)

As mentioned in a recent statement from University of Texas at Austin student-athletes, UT also has a number of buildings named after members of the Confederacy, including the Littlefield House, Littlefield Fountain and Littlefield Residence Hall and the James Hogg Auditorium.

Bastrop

There are two Confederate monuments located outside the Bastrop County courthouse at 804 Pecan St.

Georgetown

Outside of the Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, you'll find the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument. It's located at 710 S. Main St.

Lee County

Lee County itself is named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Lockhart

There is a monument to the fallen soldiers of the Confederacy during the Civil War in front of the Caldwell County Courthouse located at 110 S. Main St.

Additionally, "Confederate Heroes Day" is recognized as a paid state holiday in Texas. It is observed on Jan. 19.