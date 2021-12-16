Confederate monument at Caldwell County courthouse moves to museum

Good morning On June 13, 2020 the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unknown subject removing the tarp that was placed on the monument located on the courthouse lawn in downtown Lockhart. Please see the attached video regarding the incident. We are seeking any information regarding this crime. On June 14, 2020 the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a noose found hanging in the Zion Church on Chamberlin Road. The church is currently under a state of repair and not open to the public or parishioners. We are seeking any information about who trespassed on the church property. Both cases are being investigated by Deputy Calderon please contact him with information at 512-398-6777 ext 4534 or email rcalderon@caldwellcosheriff.com.