Concordia High School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate permanent campus

For years, the school has been operating at temporary facilities.

AUSTIN, Texas — Concordia High School finally has a permanent campus.

The high school is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Feb. 18, to mark the occasion. In 2002, the school opened as Concordia Academy with a total of 38 ninth-grade students, according to the school's website. Students, local city supporters and two former Concordia presidents are set to be at the ceremony.

The school initially opened at St. Paul Lutheran Church, but in 2012, leaders relocated to a temporary facility at Grace Christian Center.

Now, leaders are celebrating their permanent home, located at 1201 S. Heatherwilde Blvd. in Pflugerville. The 67,000-square-foot building sits on eight acres of land.

The school currently has a little more than 100 students and is currently enrolling new students.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube