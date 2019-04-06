AUSTIN, Texas — Police are appealing for help from the public after two young girls ran away from home.

Mariah Cardenas, 13, and Savanah Frausto, 8, were last seen in the 10100 block of Brownie Drive on Sunday, police said.

Investigators said Mariah ran away from home and took her sister with her.

There are concerns for their safety due to their young age.

Mariah is described as Hispanic, 5 foot, 3 inches, 130 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. Savanah is described as Hispanic, 3 foot, 10 inches, 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.