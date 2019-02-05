AUSTIN, Texas — Police are appealing for help in locating a missing man last seen in North Austin.

Brain Hatley, 53, was last seen at the 1100 block of Kramer Lane, just west of the North Lamar intersection.

There are concerns for his safety due to medical conditions, police say.

Hatley is described as a white male, 6 foot, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with long, dark brown hair, a long mustache and beard and brown eyes. He is currently not wearing glasses.

Hatley was last seen wearing a blue and red plaid shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact police at (512) 974-5250.