AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Jahaven Guidry was last seen around 6:20 p.m. at 12435 Dessau Rd. in northeast Austin.

Police say Jahaven ran away from home and could not be located during the initial search.

There are concerns for his safety due to his young age.

He is described as a black male, 5 foot 2 inches, 86 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

