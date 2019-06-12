AUSTIN, Texas — As the Austin Police Department has already been under fire for the way it handled allegations of racism and discrimination from within the department, yet another complaint has been filed against one of its leaders.

According to the anonymous complaint obtained by KVUE on Thursday, which was filed with the Office of Police Oversite on Nov. 26, Assistant Chief Jennifer Stephenson has been accused of making racist and discriminatory comments about a minority without repercussions.

The complaint states that Assistant Chief Stephenson, who was a sergeant over a narcotics unit at the East Substation during a period between 2011 and 2012 when Art Acevedo served as chief, addressed a detective stating that Chief Acevedo had "dropped the recruiting standards for APD" and removed the college requirement.

The complaint then quotes her as saying: “Maybe now more of your people [Hispanics] can get a job since college is no longer a requirement.”

According to the complainant, that detective did not file a complaint about the incident. However, they state Stephenson "continued to degrade" the detective and the detective eventually relocated to another unit – though he eventually came back to the narcotics unit.

The complaint can be read in full here.

This comes as the department is already dealing with other similar allegations, namely that another assistant chief, Justin Newsom, repeatedly used racist language.

On Thursday night, the Austin City Council approved a proposition regarding an investigation into the alleged racism and bigotry within the department.

