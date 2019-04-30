AUSTIN, Texas — Landfills in Central Texas are filled with items that could have been reused, so the City of Austin is doing something to help.

It's called a [Re]Verse Pitch competition. Businesses go to entrepreneurs and ask them to find a good use for their would-be waste.

“Unfortunately, you can find plastic trash just about everywhere,” said Mike Strong, who's an entrepreneur with re:3D.

Strong said re:3D made good use of that trash. They put old plastic into a 3D printer and watched it transform into a vase and skateboard. Strong represents one of four finalists competing in the 2019 [Re]Verse Pitch competition.

RELATED:

Take This Job: Recycling operator

City of Austin tests program to clean up West Campus during move out

VERIFY: How realistic is zero waste?

A spokesperson for Austin Resource Recovery said the goal is to create new profitable uses for items that would otherwise end up in landfills.

“Greenhouse gases are something that we’re all worried about,” said Tammie Williamson, who is the Austin Resource Recovery assistant director. “Anything that we can do to reduce those is what Austin Resource Recovery is all about.”

This competition could do a lot to help the environment and Austin’s economy too.

“Being able to print directly from plastic trash opens up a lot of opportunities both in creating jobs, businesses and solving problems,” said Strong.

This supports the city’s goal of reaching zero waste by 2040. The final event takes place on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Capital Factory.

The winner will take home $10,000 in cash.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: