As the weather heats up, it's no secret the pool is the place to be.
In Austin, there are a ton of options. So, in the event that you're favorite spot or the nearest pool to you closes, KVUE has put together a list of where places where you can still beat the heat.
Here is an interactive map that shows which pools are open and closed:
For a list of all the addresses, we stacked them for you below, courtesy of the City of Austin:
North Austin Facilities
|Name
|Address
|Type of Facility
|Facility Schedule
|Bailey Splash Pad
|1101 W. 33rd St.
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Balcones
|12017 Amherst Dr.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Brentwood
|6710 Arroyo Seco
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Canyon Vista
|8455 Spicewood Springs
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Kennemer
|1032 Payton Gin Rd.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Murchison
|3700 North Hills Dr.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Northwest (Beverly S. Sheffield)
|7000 Ardath St.
|Municipal pool
|Schedule
|Springwoods
|13320 Lyndhurst St.
|Municipal pool
|Schedule
|Walnut Creek
|12138 N. Lamar Blvd.
|Municipal pool
|Schedule
East Austin Facilities
|Name
|Address
|Type of Facility
|Facility Schedule
|Bartholomew
|1800 E. 51st St.
|Municipal pool
|Schedule
|Bartholomew Splash Pad
|5200 Berkman Dr.
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Chestnut Splash Pad
|1404 E. 16th St.
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Civitan
|513 Vargas Rd.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Dottie Jordan
|2803 Loyola Ln.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Givens
|3811 E. 12th St.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Govalle
|5200 Bolm Rd.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Lott Splash Pad
|1108 Curves
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Mabel Davis
|3427 Parker Ln.
|Municipal pool
|Schedule
|Martin
|1626 Nash Hernandez Sr. Dr.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Metz
|2407 Canterbury St.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Metz Splash Pad
|2407 Canterbury St.
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Montopolis
|1200 Montopolis Dr.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Parque Zaragoza
|741 Pedernales St.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Patterson
|4200 Brookview Rd.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Rosewood
|1182 Pleasant Valley
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Rosewood Splash Pad
|1182 Pleasant Valley
|Splash pad
|Schedule
South Austin Facilities
|Name
|Address
|Type of Facility
|Facility Schedule
|Barton Springs Pool
|2201 Barton Springs Rd.
|Municipal pool
|Schedule
|Big Stacy
|700 E. Live Oak St.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Dick Nichols
|8011 Beckett Rd.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Dittmar
|1009 W. Dittmar Dr.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Dove Springs
|5701 Ainez Dr.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Garrison
|6001 Manchaca Rd.
|Municipal pool
|Schedule
|Gillis
|2504 S. Durwood Ave.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Liz Carpenter Splash Pad
|1000 Barton Springs Rd.
|Splash Pad
|Schedule
|Ricky Guerrero Splash Pad
|1100 Brodie Street
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Stacy Wading (Little Stacy)
|2000 Alameda Dr.
|Wading pool
|Schedule
West Austin Facilities
|Name
|Address
|Type of Facility
|Facility Schedule
|Clarksville Splash Pad
|1811 W. 11th St.
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Deep Eddy
|401 Deep Eddy Ave.
|Municipal pool
|Schedule
|Eastwoods Splash Pad
|3001 Harris Park Blvd.
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Pease Splash Pad
|1600 Parkway at Kingsbury
|Splash pad
|Schedule
|Ramsey
|4201 Burnet Rd.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Reed
|2600 Pecos St.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Shipe
|4400 Ave. G
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Shipe Wading
|4400 Ave. G
|Wading pool
|Schedule
|West Austin
|1317 W. 10th St.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
|Westenfield
|2000 Enfield Rd.
|Neighborhood pool
|Schedule
© 2018 KVUE