As the weather heats up, it's no secret the pool is the place to be.

In Austin, there are a ton of options. So, in the event that you're favorite spot or the nearest pool to you closes, KVUE has put together a list of where places where you can still beat the heat.

Here is an interactive map that shows which pools are open and closed:

Pool Map

For a list of all the addresses, we stacked them for you below, courtesy of the City of Austin:

North Austin Facilities

Name Address Type of Facility Facility Schedule Bailey Splash Pad 1101 W. 33rd St. Splash pad Schedule Balcones 12017 Amherst Dr. Neighborhood pool Schedule Brentwood 6710 Arroyo Seco Neighborhood pool Schedule Canyon Vista 8455 Spicewood Springs Neighborhood pool Schedule Kennemer 1032 Payton Gin Rd. Neighborhood pool Schedule Murchison 3700 North Hills Dr. Neighborhood pool Schedule Northwest (Beverly S. Sheffield) 7000 Ardath St. Municipal pool Schedule Springwoods 13320 Lyndhurst St. Municipal pool Schedule Walnut Creek 12138 N. Lamar Blvd. Municipal pool Schedule

East Austin Facilities

Name Address Type of Facility Facility Schedule Bartholomew 1800 E. 51st St. Municipal pool Schedule Bartholomew Splash Pad 5200 Berkman Dr. Splash pad Schedule Chestnut Splash Pad 1404 E. 16th St. Splash pad Schedule Civitan 513 Vargas Rd. Neighborhood pool Schedule Dottie Jordan 2803 Loyola Ln. Neighborhood pool Schedule Givens 3811 E. 12th St. Neighborhood pool Schedule Govalle 5200 Bolm Rd. Neighborhood pool Schedule Lott Splash Pad 1108 Curves Splash pad Schedule Mabel Davis 3427 Parker Ln. Municipal pool Schedule Martin 1626 Nash Hernandez Sr. Dr. Neighborhood pool Schedule Metz 2407 Canterbury St. Neighborhood pool Schedule Metz Splash Pad 2407 Canterbury St. Splash pad Schedule Montopolis 1200 Montopolis Dr. Neighborhood pool Schedule Parque Zaragoza 741 Pedernales St. Neighborhood pool Schedule Patterson 4200 Brookview Rd. Neighborhood pool Schedule Rosewood 1182 Pleasant Valley Neighborhood pool Schedule Rosewood Splash Pad 1182 Pleasant Valley Splash pad Schedule

South Austin Facilities

Name Address Type of Facility Facility Schedule Barton Springs Pool 2201 Barton Springs Rd. Municipal pool Schedule Big Stacy 700 E. Live Oak St. Neighborhood pool Schedule Dick Nichols 8011 Beckett Rd. Neighborhood pool Schedule Dittmar 1009 W. Dittmar Dr. Neighborhood pool Schedule Dove Springs 5701 Ainez Dr. Neighborhood pool Schedule Garrison 6001 Manchaca Rd. Municipal pool Schedule Gillis 2504 S. Durwood Ave. Neighborhood pool Schedule Liz Carpenter Splash Pad 1000 Barton Springs Rd. Splash Pad Schedule Ricky Guerrero Splash Pad 1100 Brodie Street Splash pad Schedule Stacy Wading (Little Stacy) 2000 Alameda Dr. Wading pool Schedule

West Austin Facilities

Name Address Type of Facility Facility Schedule Clarksville Splash Pad 1811 W. 11th St. Splash pad Schedule Deep Eddy 401 Deep Eddy Ave. Municipal pool Schedule Eastwoods Splash Pad 3001 Harris Park Blvd. Splash pad Schedule Pease Splash Pad 1600 Parkway at Kingsbury Splash pad Schedule Ramsey 4201 Burnet Rd. Neighborhood pool Schedule Reed 2600 Pecos St. Neighborhood pool Schedule Shipe 4400 Ave. G Neighborhood pool Schedule Shipe Wading 4400 Ave. G Wading pool Schedule West Austin 1317 W. 10th St. Neighborhood pool Schedule Westenfield 2000 Enfield Rd. Neighborhood pool Schedule

