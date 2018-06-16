As the weather heats up, it's no secret the pool is the place to be.

In Austin, there are a ton of options. So, in the event that you're favorite spot or the nearest pool to you closes, KVUE has put together a list of where places where you can still beat the heat.

Here is an interactive map that shows which pools are open and closed:

For a list of all the addresses, we stacked them for you below, courtesy of the City of Austin:

North Austin Facilities

NameAddressType of FacilityFacility Schedule
Bailey Splash Pad1101 W. 33rd St.Splash padSchedule
Balcones12017 Amherst Dr.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Brentwood6710 Arroyo SecoNeighborhood poolSchedule
Canyon Vista8455 Spicewood SpringsNeighborhood poolSchedule
Kennemer1032 Payton Gin Rd.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Murchison3700 North Hills Dr.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Northwest (Beverly S. Sheffield)7000 Ardath St.Municipal poolSchedule
Springwoods13320 Lyndhurst St.Municipal poolSchedule
Walnut Creek12138 N. Lamar Blvd.Municipal poolSchedule

East Austin Facilities

NameAddressType of FacilityFacility Schedule
Bartholomew1800 E. 51st St.Municipal poolSchedule
Bartholomew Splash Pad5200 Berkman Dr.Splash padSchedule
Chestnut Splash Pad1404 E. 16th St.Splash padSchedule
Civitan513 Vargas Rd.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Dottie Jordan2803 Loyola Ln.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Givens3811 E. 12th St.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Govalle5200 Bolm Rd.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Lott Splash Pad1108 CurvesSplash padSchedule
Mabel Davis3427 Parker Ln.Municipal poolSchedule
Martin1626 Nash Hernandez Sr. Dr.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Metz2407 Canterbury St.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Metz Splash Pad2407 Canterbury St.Splash padSchedule
Montopolis1200 Montopolis Dr.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Parque Zaragoza741 Pedernales St.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Patterson4200 Brookview Rd.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Rosewood1182 Pleasant ValleyNeighborhood poolSchedule
Rosewood Splash Pad1182 Pleasant ValleySplash padSchedule

South Austin Facilities

NameAddressType of FacilityFacility Schedule
Barton Springs Pool2201 Barton Springs Rd.Municipal poolSchedule
Big Stacy700 E. Live Oak St.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Dick Nichols8011 Beckett Rd.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Dittmar1009 W. Dittmar Dr.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Dove Springs5701 Ainez Dr.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Garrison6001 Manchaca Rd.Municipal poolSchedule
Gillis2504 S. Durwood Ave.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Liz Carpenter Splash Pad1000 Barton Springs Rd.Splash PadSchedule
Ricky Guerrero Splash Pad1100 Brodie StreetSplash padSchedule
Stacy Wading (Little Stacy)2000 Alameda Dr.Wading poolSchedule

West Austin Facilities

NameAddressType of FacilityFacility Schedule
Clarksville Splash Pad1811 W. 11th St.Splash padSchedule
Deep Eddy401 Deep Eddy Ave.Municipal poolSchedule
Eastwoods Splash Pad3001 Harris Park Blvd.Splash padSchedule
Pease Splash Pad1600 Parkway at KingsburySplash padSchedule
Ramsey4201 Burnet Rd.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Reed2600 Pecos St.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Shipe4400 Ave. GNeighborhood poolSchedule
Shipe Wading4400 Ave. GWading poolSchedule
West Austin1317 W. 10th St.Neighborhood poolSchedule
Westenfield2000 Enfield Rd.Neighborhood poolSchedule
