AUSTIN, Texas — Neighbors on Villa Court in South Austin know 73-year-old Harry Harton and his brother, 75-year-old Mike Harton, best by how much they walk.

"They'll prefer to walk," neighbor Ben Temcharoen said.

"To get their groceries, to Wal Mart," neighbor Ali Kozlowski said.

Now the only thing Harry and Mike have from their home of more than 40 years is what they walked out with last Friday.

Mike was at a senior center nearby last Friday afternoon while Harry was watching TV at home when he heard something.

"I heard a crackle and then a boom – just like a shotgun," Harry said.

He walked around to check what was wrong and eventually found that his bedroom was on fire.

Harry got outside and a neighbor who had just arrived home called for help.

The pictures below show what the home looked like during the fire:

Harry and Mike Harton's family home.

Ali Kozlowski

Mike and Harry's family home.

Ali Kozlowski

The Austin Fire Department said the cause was accidental but that the home was a total loss.

The brothers, both veterans and retired from their jobs for years, have been living off one of Harry's pensions, according to neighbors. They also said the brothers have no insurance on the home and no savings.

"I mean they've got no savings or anything – and this was everything," Kozlowski said.

"45 years of memories," Mike said.

The brothers said they moved into the house in November 1974. The house belonged to their mother before she passed away.

Damage to the Harton's home from the inside.

Ali Kozlowski

The brothers said they lost everything that was inside. Their neighbors said the clothes they had on their backs was all they had.

So the community started a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet and restart. It had raised more than $13,000 as of Tuesday night.

The brothers said they're beyond thankful for the help.

“It’s been incredible, it’s the greatest I ever seen. I didn’t realize how good it could be," Harry said.

“They’ve been extremely helpful," Mike said.

Kozlowski said neighbors brought over new clothes right away and are now helping out the brothers with setting up a Meals on Wheels account, getting a real estate agent to help with the property and more.

"Not only just a home because that's an immediate need ... It's making sure they can afford groceries and can afford a health scare," Kozlowski said.

The brothers are staying in temporary housing for now.

“They’re not asking for handouts or anything above a roof over their heads, something small and sweet and something just to put clothes on their back," Kozlowski said.

