Travis County Commissioners Court passes resolution requesting special session on gun violence

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday requesting Gov. Greg Abbott hold an immediate special session on gun violence.

According to the resolution, the Commissioners Court wants the special session to discuss topics such as red flag laws, universal background checks and improved mental health care and funding.

The resolution states that mass shootings have occurred in Texas at a higher rate than any other state in the past decade. The resolution went on to mention the 2019 shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa and how the court believed officials such as Gov. Abbott failed to properly address gun safety in the aftermath.

The resolution also mentioned the May 24 Uvalde school shooting, which was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Gov. Abbott is the only state official with the power to call a special session, the resolution states.