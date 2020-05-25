Commemorative Air Force Warbird formation flyover planned for Austin on Memorial Day

Weather permitting, the flyover in Austin is scheduled to happened between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Commemorative Air Force Texas Wing will be doing a flyover over San Antonio and Austin.

The purpose of the flyover is to commemorate Memorial Day and to lift the spirits of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to organizers, the flyover will include members of the Tex Hill Wing-CAF, Commemorative Air Force B-25 Devil Dog, Commemorative Air Force Restoration Group and the Highland Lakes Squadron.

Nine Warbird aircraft will be included in the flyover, which will begin in San Marcos before heading through Kyle, Buda and Central Austin. From there the flyover will head around Dell Children’s Medical Center, the Texas State Cemetery, the VA Hospital and Seton Medical Centers. The flyover will continue over Round Rock and Georgetown before heading toward Burnet, Leander, Cedar Park and onto Lake Travis, Camp Mabry, the Austin State Hospital and Ascension Seton.

The event follows a flyover from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on May 13, honoring first responders and essential workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.