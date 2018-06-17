CEDAR PARK – Thousands turned out for first ever Comic Con event in Cedar Park.

The Greater Austin Comic Con event took place Saturday and Sunday at the HEB Center. Organizers said they had about 7,000 people attend the event on Saturday and several thousand again on Sunday.

“Greater Austin is such a growing market and I wanted to be a part of that,” said Vo Nguyen, Greater Austin Comic Con president. “Growing up here and seeing all the changes, I knew I didn’t want to go downtown. I go downtown for many events and I love it, it’s just something that I wanted to focus on the family aspect of things.”

For many in the area, this event provided an opportunity for them to see their favorite comic book characters, and the actors who played them, close to home.

It’s Day 2 of the first ever Greater Austin Comic Con. Organizers say they wanted to bring #ComicCon to Cedar Park to serve the growing community. About 7,000 people are said to have attended the event on Saturday. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/PcucQoWfEY — Kalyn Norwood (@KalynNorwood) June 17, 2018

“I was really looking forward to this because I’ve always been a fan of this type of stuff, and it was my first time and I was excited because it was very close by,” said Jace Ramos.

"It's more personal,” said Robert Ramos. “It's not too big. You can see everything within a day, so I think it's pretty awesome and I hope they continue to do it here again.”

And Nguyen said they are already hoping to have the event in Cedar Park again next year.

The event featured gaming competitions, cosplay contests, and a super-hero-themed car show. Organizers said it even provided a safe place for adults to bring out their inner child.

“I get to dress up,” said William Goodwin. “It’s like Halloween. No one looks at you funny for it.”

