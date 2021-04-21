UPDATE: Three girls reported missing from Comal County found safe

The three girls were last seen leaving their middle school around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that three girls reported missing out of Comal County were found safe in San Antonio.

It was reported that they were seen getting into a vehicle, possibly in a light blue Chevy sedan. The license plate number was not reported.

The three girls were found in downtown San Antonio and are being released to their parents, according to Comal County officials.