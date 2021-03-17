Columbus Zoo announces birth of a pygmy slow loris

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a pygmy slow loris.
The animal was born Wednesday, Feb. 24 to 9-year-old mother Gouda and 9-year-old father Muenster.
The pygmy slow loris is a nocturnal prosimian (primitive primate) that lives in Southeast Asia and southern China.
The zoo says they are considered an opportunistic omnivore, meaning they aren’t picky.
The pygmy slow loris eats everything from fruits to small insects.
The zoo says the baby pygmy slow loris is doing well and currently behind the scenes with its parents.
The sex of the baby will be determined in about six months once the baby becomes more independent.
According to the zoo, the pygmy slow loris is listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species as the result of habitat loss and wildlife trafficking.