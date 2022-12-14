Collision on Ben White Boulevard leads to one person in critical condition

After performing CPR, the person was transported to St. David's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries as a "trauma alert".

AUSTIN, Texas — A collision early Wednesday morning at Ben White Boulevard has led to one person in critical condition.

At 2:03 a.m. on Dec. 14, one person was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of James Casey Street and Ben White Blvd. Both medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters from the Austin Fire Department were called out to the scene.

Once on the scene, ATCEMS medics began performing CPR on the person. The person was identified as an adult.

After performing CPR, the person was transported to St. David's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries as a "trauma alert".

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Auto-Pedestrian Collision at James Casey St/ W Ben White Blvd Svrd Eb (02:03). #ATCEMSMedics & @AustinFireInfo are on scene reporting the have one patient involved, with CPR in progress. Expect #ATXTraffic delays in the area & avoid if possible. More info to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 14, 2022