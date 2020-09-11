Coats for Kids 2020 is still happening: Here's how you can help connect kids with coats

It's the 34th year of the annual event.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the 34th year of the Coats for Kids drive, and while it may look a little different in 2020, there is still a need for donations and volunteers. 2020 marks the 34th year that KVUE has been a partner in Coats for Kids.

KVUE, a long-standing partner of Coats for Kids for 33 years, is joining the Junior League of Austin, Jack Brown Cleaners and KVET in the effort to give more than 30,000 winter coats to Central Texas children in need. In 2019, the Coats for Kids drive gathered more than 37,000 coats.

Of course, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's drive will look a little different. Here's what to expect.

As always, before the big distribution, both monetary and physical donations are needed. You can donate online here or drop off a new or gently used coat at any Jack Brown Cleaners location. The last day to drop off a coat at Jack Brown Cleaners is Dec. 9.

"A donation of any amount is helpful and is greatly appreciated," Junior League of Austin said. "In fact, as little as $20 buys a new coat for a child who would otherwise go without."

The JLA is also still asking for volunteers to help during the distribution. For information on safety protocols being enforced at 2020 Coats For Kids volunteer shifts, click here. You can sign up to volunteer online here.

Every year, the Coats for Kids distribution event is held on one day. This year, the distribution will take place from Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and it will happen at the Junior League of Austin's headquarters. The distribution site is outdoors.