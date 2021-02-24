Co-workers at law firm help each other with supplies through winter storm

When the storm made roads hard to navigate and power go out across the state, the Jackson Walker Lawfirm sent out an email asking for help.

AUSTIN, Texas — A lot of people were stuck with no way to get supplies last week. You may have been one of them.

But we're trying to shine some light on the good things that happened during all the struggle. One of them being some co-workers finding ways to help people out.

Jackson Walker Law Firm, which has offices all across the state, sent out an email asking for those who could help out others to do what they could.

"We had an email that came out, if you have 4-wheel drive, if you're able to navigate the streets, we have some people who might need some help, and let us know if you can volunteer," said Jorge Padilla. "I saw emails flying back and forth, and it was just great to see people step up."

Padilla was able to get someone a space heater, but some people needed things like water and food and it also got the help that they needed.

Co-workers making sure everyone has what they need.