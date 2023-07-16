Co-founders of cookie company launch new nonprofit

The Sunday Afternoon Foundation's mission is to build safe spaces that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals four, 10 and 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — The owners of the local cookie company, Wunderkeks, have turned their passion for baking into a nonprofit.

Husbands Luis Gramajo and Hans Schrei moved to Austin in 2019 from their home country of Guatemala, and are co-founders of the Sunday Afternoon Foundation. The couple was looking for their very own Safe Space and successfully found it, but are now trying to help others find one of their own.

"Sunday Afternoon Foundation's mission is to create value create a world that is a safe space for everyone. We do that at the intersection of building communities, developing media, education and commerce," said Gramajo.

The nonprofit matches large brands with organizations solving large problems, developing a custom cookie partnership as a fundraising tool. Through Gramajo and Schrei's foundation, they want to tackle issues and create a space of endless opportunity.

"What we found is that we created with the cookies, a very powerful tool, to help other foundations to help companies to donate, to build their own bake sales, through our foundation, and then we can get them to talk," said Schrei.

According to the Sunday Afternoon Foundation website, the goal is to empower both everyday people and brands of all types with the knowledge base, tools, frameworks and networks to create safe spaces within their spheres of influence.

"Sometimes, it's also hard to find causes to support. So we join them together and then we run it for them. So that is a great way to talk about their cause, but about ours because the cookies do reflect that idea of the safe space. So I think it's a win for everyone," said Schrei.

To get further involved or make a donation to the Foundation, details can be found here.

