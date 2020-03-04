AUSTIN, Texas — As Downtown Austin streets seem like a ghost town with bar and restaurant closures, one hotel hopes to remind Austinites we are all in this together, despite being apart.

The Club Wyndham Austin hotel turns on its lights each night in the shape of a heart as a message of unity.

RELATED: How does the Fairmont Austin create its larger-than-life lights displays?

"As we comply with guidelines of local officials around the world, we are also flexing to encourage unity," Tyrone Law, a publicist for Wyndham said in an email.

Club Wyndham Austin is not the first hotel to use its lights to spread positivity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fairmont Austin, which has become notorious for it's various light displays, recently lit up with the letters ATX inside of a heart to thank guests for their continued support.

WATCH: Acts of Kindness: Staying positive amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED STORIES:

Austin business owners discuss impact of COVID-19 closures

Staying positive: Austin communities find creative ways to spread love during tough times

Health campaign turns a boarded-up Sixth Street into art