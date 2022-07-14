A closer look at the AR-15-style rifle

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he's determined to ban assault weapons.

AUSTIN, Texas — The shootings in Uvalde and Highland Park, Illinois have sparked calls for tougher restrictions on guns.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he's determined to ban assault weapons.

Michael Cargill is the owner of Central Texas Gun Works and has done gun training for 20 years. He said there are different types of automatic rifles.

In the Uvalde shooting, a AR 15-style weapon was used. Since the shooting President Biden has said that assault weapons need to be banned.

Cargill said “assault weapons” is not a term they use in the gun community, and if there is any type of ban, that needs to be clarified.

"Congress will have to come on with a law to figure out what wording they want to put into that law, whatever wording that is what we are going follow, if Congress says ‘We are going ban AR-style rifles,’ that means AR-styles will ban, we will have to see what happens," he said.

Cargill believes a ban would not make it through the Senate. He added that lawful gun owners deserve to keep their rights and that when it comes to preventing shootings, parents need to step in do more to help children.

During a gathering on the South Lawn of the White House on July 11, Biden said Congress needs to pass legislation holding gun owners accountable if their weapons are used for violent acts and are stored improperly.

