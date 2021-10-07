CLEAR Alert issued for missing Austin man

Nicholas Selby, 22, was last seen on Oct. 6 on Harris Avenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — A CLEAR Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 22-year-old in Austin, Texas.

According to the Austin Police Department, Nicholas Selby was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 6, after 4 p.m. on the 800 block of Harris Ave. in Austin.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what he was wearing the last time he was seen.

Selby could be traveling in a blue, 2004 Lexus RX330 with Texas license plate number FPG2826.

If you have any information, call police at 512-974-5964.