Group hosting cleanup events along Shoal Creek Trail after flooding brings debris, litter

AUSTIN, Texas — After all the rain Austin got on Monday, the Shoal Creek Conservancy said there's a lot of litter and debris to pick up.

Heavy rainfall caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. The flooding brought litter to the area, so the conservancy is hosting cleanup events starting this Friday.

"After the recent flooding and heavy rainfall, there is a considerable amount of litter and debris along the Shoal Creek Trail. We are hosting several cleanups in the next week to address this issue and to ensure our community can safely enjoy this space. We hope you’ll join us at one of the following cleanups," the conservancy said in a Facebook post.

The cleanup events will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 8-10 a.m. and Friday, Sept. 2 from 8-10 a.m.

All tools and supplies needed to clear the area will be provided, but volunteers are asked to bring water and snacks as needed. All ages are welcome to help, with supervision.

Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather, wear close-toed shoes and long pant.

Sign up by visiting the Shoal Creek Conservancy's website.

