Austin City Limits – it's more than just the name of a TV show and a music festival. It's a confusing set of borders that's not always easy to follow.

Austin City Council districts can seem like a patchwork from an eagle-eye perspective. There are three cities inside it and numerous "ETJs."

Sunset Valley, West Lake Hills and Rollingwood are all cities within Austin City Limits. It happened because these cities were created before Austin surrounded them.

West Lake Hills was first in 1953. Sunset Valley came around in 1954 and Rollingwood in 1963.

While Austin expanded to areas around them, under state law, these areas are off limits. But, their independence didn't come without friction with Austin.

In 1969, West Lake Hills' city status was briefly taken away, amid accusations the City was founded illegally.

Later, the Texas Supreme Court reversed that decision and West Lake Hills was given back its city status.

Now, what about those ETJs?

Extra-territorial jurisdictions are unincorporated land within five miles of a city's limit where the city can exercise its power. The land isn't currently owned by Austin, but it could be if it continues to grow.

