Killeen boil water notice to remain in place for at least 24 hours

The Director of Public works said, "this is not a matter that will be resolved today or within the next 24 hours."

KILLEEN, Texas — A city-wide boil water notice issued Tuesday evening for the city of Killeen was expected to last at least another 24 hours, according to a press release from the city sent on Wednesday morning.

The notice was issued due to quarterly water samples taken from six sites indicating chlorine residuals below Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines, the city said.

“We are pulling water samples from all pump stations and tanks, as well as the sites where samples were taken yesterday,” Jeffery Reynolds, Director of Public Works said. “Any water intended for consumption should be boiled as a precaution, but for other uses such as showering and washing dishes, the water is fine.”

Reynolds said the city is working with the TCEQ and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District but that it "is not a matter that will be able to be resolved today (Wednesday) or within the next 24 hours."

They city said it was working to isolate the issue in order to lift the notice in areas of the city were chlorine levels are safe.

Once the city sees chlorine levels go back to normal, the water will still need external lab testing before the notice can be lifted. The testing is a minimum 24-hours process, according to the city.