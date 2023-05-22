Not enough Kyles: City of Kyle falls short of world record

The Central Texas city had attempted to beat the record for the most people gathered with the same first name with its "Gathering of the Kyles."

KYLE, Texas — They missed it by a Kyle – or 835 Kyles to be exact.

The City of Kyle fell short of beating a world record on Sunday for the most people gathered with the same first name at the “Gathering of the Kyles.”

The City said Kyles came from all over the world for the event, in hopes of beating the record of 2,325 people with the same first name together at the same time in the same place. After a thorough count and recount of all registrants, the City said it had a total of 1,490 Kyles in attendance.

The current world record comes out of Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where 2,325 people named "Ivan" gathered on July 30, 2017.

“We are so grateful to the hundreds of Kyles that attended the Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza to participate in this world record attempt,” a spokesperson for the City of Kyle said. “Kyles from all over the country answered the call, with Kyles from 49 of the 50 states, including Hawaii and Alaska, attending the Gathering of the Kyles – the majority of which came from all reaches of Texas.”

The event had global representation, with attendees from Ontario, Calgary, Vancouver, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, Canada.

“We thank the many Kyles that turned out for this event and were blown away by their enthusiasm and camaraderie in the City of Kyle's fourth and most successful attempt at this record,” the spokesperson said.

But all you Kyles, listen up: the City of Kyle plans to once again attempt to break the record for the largest same-name gathering next year at its second Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza.