City of Kyle renames public pool to honor city's first Black mayor

Kyle City Council unanimously approved the resolution brought forth by Councilmember Robert Rizo after holding a public hearing.

KYLE, Texas — The City of Kyle has officially renamed the city pool at Gregg-Clarke Park in honor of the city’s first Black mayor.

In a vote on Tuesday, Kyle City Council unanimously approved the resolution brought forth by Councilmember Robert Rizo after holding a public hearing.

The pool was renamed in honor of Mayor James Adkins, who served the City of Kyle from 1998 to 2005. Adkins died on Jan. 3, 2016, after a battle with prostate cancer.

Under his leadership, the City passed a bond for the construction of the pool at the Gregg-Clarke Park. The pool opened to the public on April 17, 2004.

“As we’re looking at our history in Kyle, I can’t help but see that we could do a little more to honor those minority leaders that have been here before us that have paved the way for future generations,” Councilmember Rizo said. “Our former mayor was a very big advocate for the children in our community and he initiated the bond for the swimming pool and eventually brought it to fruition.”

The pool is located at 1100 W. Center St.

Kyle City Council has also created a renaming committee to choose a name for the city’s Rebel Drive. The council approved a resolution to rename the street to “Fajita Drive,” but will choose another name following negative feedback.

As of now, the street is named West Ranch to Market Road 150 – its state-assigned designation.

Kyle is looking to hire positions for its renaming committee. You must meet certain qualifications to apply. Members of the Commission must be:

City of Kyle resident

At least 18 years of age

A citizen of the U.S.

A qualified voter of the city

Have been a resident of the state of Texas and the city for at least 12 consecutive months

Not delinquent on any indebtedness to the City

Those interested can apply online. The deadline to apply is Sept. 14.