City of Kyle opens library as cooling shelter for residents

KYLE, Texas — To help beat the heat, the City of Kyle is opening up a cooling shelter.

The Kyle Public Library located at 550 Scott St. will be available for people who need to get out of the heat and get water.

City officials warn people that being out in the heat can cause illness or even death. You are urged to drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and if you have a strenuous activity, reschedule it for a cooler time of the day.

The City also states that older adults with chronic medical conditions, young children and infants and those who are pregnant are vulnerable to the heat. Residents are also asked to check in on friends and family.

The library will be open throughout the week. Below is a list of days and times.

Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If the conditions continue, the City may change the hours for the cooling shelter.