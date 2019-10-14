GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown has sued Buckthorn Westex, the company that it contracted with for solar power, alleging it has breached portions of its contract, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The lawsuit also claims the company had information about the expected performance of its solar facility that it was required to share with the city but never did so over contract amendments made in 2016.

The City of Georgetown is now seeking $1 million in damages, in addition to the cancellation of its 25-year contract.

In June 2018, Georgetown city leaders traveled to West Texas to cut the ribbon on its new solar panel farm that provides energy to the Central Texas town. Back in June, Mayor Dale Ross told KVUE it was a "historic day" as they added solar power ot its 100% renewable energy efforts.

Georgetown officially adds solar power to renewable energy efforts