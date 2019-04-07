GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown issued a statement Wednesday evening after discovering a clogged service line was causing overflow near the San Gabriel River.

"Today at around noon the City of Georgetown received notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of an odor complaint. A resident had reported to TCEQ this morning of a sewage smell on Scenic Drive in Georgetown. City crews responded to the location where they found water flowing out of a stormwater outlet on Scenic Drive near University Avenue. The outlet location is near the south fork of the San Gabriel River.

The crews traced the water flow in the storm sewer system to a residential property several blocks away. There the crew found a sewer cleanout on a four-inch sewer line overflowing into a nearby stormwater inlet. The cause of the overflow was determined to be from a clogged service line cleanout. City staff was able to clear the clog and stop the leak by 4 p.m. The crew is disinfecting the stormwater line.

The City cannot determine how long the leak existed or if any wastewater entered the San Gabriel River. The City is reporting this incident to the appropriate regulatory authority and working to prevent this from occurring in the future. The volume of wastewater flow being discharged into the stormwater system at the initial response was observed to be comparable to that of a kitchen faucet.

Recently, the City did conduct water quality testing in the San Gabriel River South Fork near Blue Hole in Georgetown (not to be confused with the Blue Hole in Liberty Hill). The initial results from the June 26 test showed elevated bacteria levels. The subsequent July 1 testing results showed those levels had decreased."

The statement comes a few days after two swimmers contracted bacterial infections after swimming in the San Gabriel River. These incidents occurred at Blue Hole Park in Georgetown and Blue Hole Park in Leander.

In those incidents, both children developed eye infections. Since then, it was discovered that the Liberty Hill Wastewater Treatment Plan has been cited several times for illegally dumping sewage into the San Gabriel River.

When KVUE first reported this, the spokesperson for the Williamson County and Cities Health District declined our request for an interview but told us that as soon as they get multiple complaints, they will forward those to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency that oversees natural bodies of water.

Before reporting the new discovery on Wednesday, the City of Georgetown delivered the following tips regarding the risks of swimming in rivers and lakes:

"While places along the San Gabriel River like Blue Hole as well as Lake Georgetown are popular summertime destinations, those using these natural water bodies should be aware of potential risks. Stormwater runoff flowing into our rivers and lakes often contains bacteria and other organisms, especially after rainfall.

During the summer months, warmer temperatures can lead to higher levels of bacteria in our rivers, streams, and in Lake Georgetown. Some of the highest levels of bacteria and other organisms can be found in areas where the river current slows or pools due to natural barriers or dams. Slow-moving water combined with higher temperatures can allow organisms to multiply in the water.

Swallowing natural water while swimming or diving or exposing cuts or open eyes to natural water can lead to a variety of illnesses or skin conditions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information about how to avoid recreational water illnesses.

If you have questions about health-related problems which you suspect may be the result of recreation in natural waters, or you would like more information, contact the Williamson County and Cities Health District at www.wcchd.org or call 512-943-3660."

