City of Georgetown appoints Cory Tchida as next chief of police

AUSTIN, Texas — Current Georgetown Interim Police Chief Cory Tchida has been appointed the city’s next chief of police.

City Manager David Morgan will present Tchida’s appointment to City Council at a special meeting on June 6.

Tchida was one of three finalists from the more than 50 applicants who applied to the position from across the county, the City of Georgetown said.

“Cory Tchida has been a key leader within the police department and has provided exceptional leadership and value throughout his service as interim chief since June 2021,” Morgan said. “He is passionate about our community and deeply values relationships. I’m excited about his service in this new role.”

Tchida took the role of interim police chief in June of last year after former Police Chief Wayne Nero was chosen as a Georgetown assistant city manager.

He has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, including duties in corrections, patrol, narcotics, traffic, professional standards and administration. Tchida also had specialized assignments to SWAT (entry and sniper), the Crash Investigation Team, as a field training officer and to the Bike/Lake Patrol. Tchida’s teaching experience includes topics such as use of force, less-lethal devices, active shooter response, racial profiling, crime statistics and leadership and supervision.

Tchida started his career with the Georgetown Police Department as a patrol officer. For 10 years, he was a sergeant responsible for patrol, training, traffic and narcotics.

He earned a Master of Science degree in criminal justice leadership and management from Sam Houston State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in government from the University of Texas at Austin. Tchida is a 2014 graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command and a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session No. 272.

“I have been blessed to serve this community for over 25 years, and I have loved this community from the start,” Tchida said. “It is the single greatest honor of my professional life to be selected as your police chief and continue to serve this community in that new role alongside the women and men of this department who strive to be the standard every day.”