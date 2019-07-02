FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Electric scooters are officially banned in the Fredericksburg city limits.

On Monday, Feb. 4, the Fredericksburg City Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance prohibiting the use of "motor-assisted scooters" in the city limits.

Texas Transportation Code 551.351 defines a "motor-assisted scooter" as a self-propelled device with at least two wheels in contact with the ground when running, a brake system capable of stopping the vehicle under normal operating conditions, a gas or electric motor 40 cubic centimeters or smaller, a deck for a person to stand or sit on and the ability to be propelled by human power alone. Pocket bikes and minimotorbikes are not considered "motor-assisted scooters."

RELATED: UT students could pay a $150 fine with new scooter rules

RELATED: With Texas legislative session in full swing, dockless scooters banned from Capitol grounds

According to the city, the ordinance was drafted and passed in the interest of public safety.

"Many cities across the country are experiencing a dramatic increase in the use of electric scooters. These scooters are starting to cause major concerns to public safety both in terms of the operators of the scooters as well as pedestrians," City Manager Kent Myers said. "The City of Fredericksburg attracts thousands of visitors to the community on a weekly basis. These visitors enjoy the historic downtown area and many other attractions. These visitors appreciate their ability to walk around the community without concerns for their safety. The introduction of electric scooters to this pedestrian experience would be detrimental to their health and safety, as well as the health and safety of City residents. For these reasons, an ordinance prohibiting the use of motor-assisted scooters is necessary."

RELATED: Hit the brakes: Austin puts pause on new licenses for dockless scooters, bikes

Electric scooters will be banned from all sidewalks, streets and highways within the Fredericksburg city limits effective Thursday, Feb. 14.

RELATED:

Blind and visually impaired ask Austin scooter users to be more careful

Dockless scooters are ending up in Austin's creeks and lakes, causing environmental concerns

Police identify scooter rider killed after being struck by Uber driver in Downtown Austin

Alleged bank robber uses scooter as getaway, helping Austin police track him down