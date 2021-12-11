x
City of Eustace being evacuated due to gas leak

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

EUSTACE, Texas — A gas leak in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County has caused the Henderson County Sheriff's Office to evacuate the entire city of Eustace.

The following areas are being used for shelter:

  • Henderson County Senior Citizens Center - 3344 TX-31 in Athens
  • Living for the Brand Cowboy Church - 902 TX-7 Loop in Athens
  • Caney Creek Baptist Church - 5441 FM 3054 in Log Cabin
  • First United Methodist Church - 501 S. 3rd St. in Mabank

CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

