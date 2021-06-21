Conservancy asks community to weigh in on future of Lions Municipal Golf Course

The Muny Conservancy is asking those passionate about preserving the golf course to attend the City of Austin's virtual zoning meeting Monday at 6 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is set to talk about the future of Lions Municipal Golf Course at its virtual zoning meeting Monday night, and one group is asking the public to attend if they want the golf course preserved.

The Muny Conservancy is a group working to raise money for “the purchase, renovation and enhancement” of the 141-acre site. It’s asking those passionate about preserving the golf course to register as stakeholders and speak up to “end an unpredictable leasing loop” at Monday's meeting.

“We are dedicated to preserving affordable golf, accessibility, the history of Muny and promoting the game for future generations to enjoy,” the conservancy’s website says.

Monday night's meeting is hosted by the City's Housing and Planning Department for community members to "provide input on the rezoning of properties owned by the University of Texas at Austin," according to SpeakUp Austin!

The “Muny” was one of the first racially integrated golf courses in the southern U.S. It was the first public golf course in the city of Austin.

The City of Austin has leased the land from the University of Texas, but that lease ended in May of 2020. The Brackenridge Development Agreement, which managed how the university developed the land, has also expired.

In February 2020, the university had suggested selling the site to the City for $110 million, according to Councilwoman for District 10 Alison Alter. But, Alter said the city could not afford this, leaving both parties working toward a new agreement.

The Muny Conservancy’s plan for the golf course includes building a new clubhouse, restaurant, an expanded driving range and more.

To be counted as a stakeholder at the meeting, residents can send their name and address to Case Manager Wendy Rhoades.

A link to the Zoom meeting is on the conservancy’s website. It starts at 6 p.m.