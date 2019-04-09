AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has received notice of a legal claim after a man died following an incident involving a grease trap at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in April.

According to a city memo obtained by KVUE on Wednesday, city leaders received the notice from an attorney representing Lonnie Dearey on June 5. Dearey was critically injured in the incident and later died as a result of his injuries.

On April 10, two Liquid Environmental Solutions of Texas (LES) employees were serving the airport's grease trap when Dearey was injured. LES is a national company that specializes in grease trap cleaning and waste removal services, which began servicing the airport in 2015.

Both the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded that day. ATCEMS reported in April that three men were injured. One of them was found unconscious in cardiac arrest inside the grease trap that was 8- or 10-foot deep.

RELATED:

Three injured in grease trap incident at Austin airport

Austin-Bergstrom testing self-driving shuttle

Want to hang out at Austin's airport? ABIA hopes you will soon

ATCEMS said medics performed resuscitation efforts and regained his pulse. He was transported to South Austin Medical center with critical, life-threatening injuries. The other two patients were transported with less serious injuries.

The memo states that after the incident, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) opened an investigation, which is still ongoing. LES was required by City contract to comply with OSHA, City and local codes, standards, rules and regulations concerning safety. The memo states that although the City is not subject to OSHA enforcement, it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The City currently uses an alternative vendor to service the grease trap. That contractor will provide cleaning and maintenance services until the City Purchasing Office completes a new solicitation process to find alternative grease trap services. That process is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The City released the following statement in regard to the memo:

“The City of Austin has provided an update on the sad situation involving the death of a contract employee at the airport in April 2019. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) opened an investigation of the City’s contractor that is currently on-going, and while the City is not subject to OSHA regulations and enforcement, we are cooperating fully with the investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation and legal claim, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time.”

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'It's a deep-fried rat': Man behind viral Whataburger mouse video speaks out

Pflugerville family in need after father shot several times in Midland-Odessa

Texas receiver Joshua Moore 'suspended indefinitely' from Longhorns, Herman says