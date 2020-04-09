City of Austin phasing out BYOB policy on municipal golf courses

Starting Oct. 1, you'll no longer be able to bring outside alcohol to the greens.

AUSTIN, Texas — Keep the brews in the fridge if you're planning to head to a municipal golf course in Austin.

Starting Oct. 1, the Parks and Recreation Department will begin phasing out its BYOB policy at places like the Butler Pitch & Putt, Lions Golf Course and others.

City leaders said with changes in state rules and insurers providing coverage, it's just too big of a liability.

Before you get too "tee'd off," listen up! There's still a chance you'll be able to crack open a few cold ones when the time comes, because the City said it's working on a deal that would require concessionaires to sell alcohol.

The announcement on the City website states:

"The City of Austin PARD Golf Division will eliminate the BYOB (Bring Your Own Booze) policy that currently exists in favor of transitioning the liability to our concessionary operators. This transition will require operators to obtain required permits from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) as well as any necessary insurance as outlined under the City of Austin guidelines. The elimination of the BYOB policy will not prohibit a patron from bringing water or food on a city-operated golf course. The prohibition will be limited to 'no outside alcohol.' This new policy will take effect beginning Oct. 1 and extend to all city-operated golf courses: Lions, Clay/Kizer, Morris Williams, Hancock, Butler Pitch & Putt and the Golf Driving Range Round Rock. Outside alcohol is not permitted at Grey Rock."