AUSTIN, Texas — Monday was day three of cleanup at Bull Creek near Old Spicewood Springs Road in North Austin.

Austin Water crews were expected to wrap up their cleanup efforts after the sewage overflow was first reported Saturday afternoon, but some visiting Bull Creek District Park half a mile away asked why the City didn't notify them in the first place.

Michael and Julie Casto said if they had known, they wouldn't have brought their German shepherd, Nola, down to Bull Creek in the first place.

"Definitely more of a pungent smell every so often when the wind comes in," said Michael.

Day three of cleanup efforts included scrubbing rocks in Bull Creek after a sewer line overflowed. Austin Water said too many people flushing rags and wipes backed up the sewer system.

RELATED:

Police identify man accused of assaulting woman on Spicewood Springs Road

Austin Water: 25K gallons of sewage overflows into Bull Creek

What the Beep: The Bull Creek and 45th Street intersection is going to get worse before it gets better

It killed 165 fish and spilled 25,000 gallons of sewage into Bull Creek.

"I thought maybe somebody had dumped trash, I thought, could have been people leaving diapers," said Michael.

Casto didn't know about the spill because Austin Water only notified the state about it. They say that's all that's required of them by law.

Kevin Koeller is a division manager at Austin Water. He said they did what they were supposed to.

"We followed our normal protocol. We did call TCEQ, but the volume was not significant enough to do a media release," he said.

But Michael said that's not right.

"It should definitely notify people, definitely let them know, 'Hey, it's not a lot.' Give us the plus and minuses of doing it," he said.

His wife is concerned about her dog and children.

"Notification at least so we know not to bring animals or kids," Julie said.

Koeller said they are only required to notify the public when spills exceed 100,000 gallons and threaten public or private drinking water.

That's an explanation that just isn't good enough for the Castos.

"You could be the unlucky person who comes down here and get your dog sick or your kids get sick," Michael said.

"We acknowledged that concern and we know this is a sensitive area, and Austin Water works very hard to keep the environment safe," Koeller said.

The TCEQ said it is conducting an investigation into the spill.

You can find the rules for public notification after a spill in the TCEQ Texas Administrative Code.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tickets for Dave Chappelle's Austin shows sold out in less than an hour

10 state propositions will be on the ballot this Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

Austin's El Arroyo trolls New York Yankees with sign about Houston Astros winning ALCS