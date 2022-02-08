City names next chief of Emergency Medical Services

Robert Luckritz was selected out of a field of 37 applicants.

AUSTIN, Texas — After sifting through a field of 37 applicants, the City of Austin has finally selected its new chief of Emergency Medical Services.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk, with consultation by Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano, announced the selection of Robert Luckritz on Tuesday.

“I am pleased to announce Robert Luckritz as our next EMS chief,” said City Manager Spencer Cronk. “I am confident that his extensive knowledge of EMS services and programs will bring the leadership and vision we are seeking for the future of our EMS services.”

Austin's EMS department provides 911 emergency response to residents of both Austin and Travis County, serving a population of more than 2.2 million citizens in a service region of more than 1,039 square miles.

The chief is responsible for directing strategic planning, leadership and oversit of all operations of the EMS department. The chief's office includes the community relations team, human resources, businesses analysis and research team, and safety. They are responsible for a variety of tasks, including working with and educating the community, analyzing data to improve performance, ensuring continued employee safety, recruiting our employees, and providing them needed resources.

The council will be asked to confirm Luckritz's appointment at its Feb. 17 council meeting. He will then begin his new role on March 14.

Luckritz has worked in EMS for more than 25 years, holding titles like paramedic, instructor, field supervisor, hospital leader and even EMS chief. He is currently the chief operating officer of Transformative Healthcare, a multi-state EMS, Medical Transportation, and Public Health organization in New England.

“I would like to thank Jasper Brown for his exceptional leadership while serving as Interim EMS Chief since June of 2021. His dedication and commitment to the City, EMS Department, and the community is truly admirable and greatly appreciated,” said Cronk.

