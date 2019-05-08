AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council will hear a 2020 budget proposal for the city for the first time on Monday.

City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to present the budget at 2 p.m. at LifeWorks Sooch Foundation Youth & Family Resource Center.

Homelessness and policing are expected to be two areas of focus for the new budget.

The most recent budget was $4.1 billion, up 4% from the previous year, according to city documents. Last year, the city spent $5.7 million to bring in 33 new police officers.

The final budget is planned to be adopted on Sept. 10.

The final budget is planned to be adopted on Sept. 10.

