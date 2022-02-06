City considers moving APD headquarters and others to Public Safety Campus

A memorandum said current APD buildings "result in operational and efficiency deficits."

The memorandum, dated June 21, states APD's current buildings – the City of Austin Police Department at 715 E. Eighth St., the recruiting building on 1520 Rutherford Lane, the TechniCenter at 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd – were not intended for such use and "result in operational and efficiency deficits."

This spurred the City to consider relocating APD and other emergency services to a Public Safety Campus.

Consultants with the Financial Services Department finished space program requirements in April 2022 and will also present performance specifications for the campus, which are set to be completed by the end of the month. Using technical data from the finished specifications and requirements, the City can then create a Request for Proposals for the campus' redevelopment.

In October 2020, the APD considered shutting down its building on E. Eighth Street but insisted on staying downtown.