City considers moving APD headquarters and others to Public Safety Campus

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and Office of the Chief Medical Officer may all soon operate out of a Public Safety Campus at 1520 Rutherford Lane, according to a memorandum written to the Austin City Council and Mayor Steve Adler.
The memorandum, dated June 21, states APD's current buildings – the City of Austin Police Department at 715 E. Eighth St., the recruiting building on 1520 Rutherford Lane, the TechniCenter at 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd – were not intended for such use and "result in operational and efficiency deficits."
This spurred the City to consider relocating APD and other emergency services to a Public Safety Campus.
Consultants with the Financial Services Department finished space program requirements in April 2022 and will also present performance specifications for the campus, which are set to be completed by the end of the month. Using technical data from the finished specifications and requirements, the City can then create a Request for Proposals for the campus' redevelopment.
In October 2020, the APD considered shutting down its building on E. Eighth Street but insisted on staying downtown.
